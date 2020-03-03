Four Sussex Technical High School early care and education students are headed to the national Educators Rising competition after netting top awards at the recent state championship.

Winning gold-level honors from Sussex Tech, making them eligible for the national contest in June in Washington, D.C., were Jessica Blatzheim, a senior from Ocean View, and Celina Lombardi, a senior from Millsboro, in children’s literature K-3; Kaitlyn Vogel, a sophomore from Ocean View, in creative lecture; and Bethany Pasmore, a senior from Bethany Beach, in impromptu speech.

Other Sussex Tech students winning honors at the state level were Chris Brown, a sophomore from Millsboro, silver in job interview; team of Ashlee Jones, a senior from Ellendale; Madelyn Celmer, a senior from Laurel; and Hunter Crew, a sophomore from Lincoln, silver in ethical dilemma; team of Mellisande Aristil, a junior from Seaford; Alana James, a junior from Georgetown; and Paige Hopkins, junior from Bridgeville, bronze in Inside Our School; Ta’Kaela Siebert, a sophomore from Frankford, bronze in Educators Rising Moment; and Madison Walsh, a sophomore from Laurel, bronze in Exploring Administrative Careers.

Educators Rising is a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in teaching.

Sussex Technical High School’s early care and education program prepares students for careers as teachers, child care center directors, child psychologists, social workers or therapists. All students spend laboratory time working in the state-licensed day care center at the high school, while coursework covers child growth and development, teaching methods and activities, classroom management and child care regulations.