Nearly 60 criminal justice students at Sussex Technical High School recently completed professional certifications that will give them a boost in their future careers.

Twenty-five seniors completed their state security officer certifications, and 34 juniors completed Sussex Tech’s paralegal professional curriculum.

Seniors earning the Delaware security officer certification are now licensed to work as security officers in Delaware or any state with reciprocity, with certifications valid for five years. Students completing the certification are, of Blades, Sharnae Harmon and Jose Ibarra-Vazquez; of Bridgeville, Allen Clendaniel, Cody Coleman and Anthony Guox-Chun; of Dagsboro, Patrick McCabe; of Frankford, Arian Elvira-Abirached; of Georgetown, Jaasiel Nunez; of Greenwood, Caleb Bradley; of Harrington, Zoe Quevedo; of Laurel, Kristopher Garrison, Alexi Humphrey, Tyler Terry and Trevor Whitlock; of Lincoln, Noah Hickman; of Millsboro, Jasmine Cummings, Justin Gulab, Bethany Schroeder, Jadaya Strand, Kyle Twilley and Ciara Wilson; of Seaford, Ciera Benjamin, William Clouser, Cameron Drace and Tyrese Jenkins; and of Selbyville, Hunter Williams.

Juniors completing the paralegal professional curriculum maintained an 80% average throughout the fall semester. Students completing the certification are, of Bridgeville, Makayla Bennett and Matthew Welch; of Ellendale, Leah Sisson and Layne Smith; of Georgetown, Braeden Davis, Donovan Ochoa-Rodriguez, Kathryn Grace Rohlfing, Jerry Vincente-Lopez and Brayden Wright; of Greenwood, I'jae Newton; of Laurel, Kimberly Adams, Alexa Hudson, Christopher Owens and Ja'nya Fletcher; of Lewes, Wade Lange and Paige Warren; of Lincoln, Emelia Carfioli and Brock Vincent; of Milford, Arianna Collick, Maritza Gabriel-Perez, Nicholas Lobiondo, Angela Miltenberger and Kylie Penuela; of Millsboro, Alexis Birdsong, Dillan Coffin, Madelyn Moore and Parker Selzer; of Milton, Logan Donovan and Nataleigh Hunter; of Ocean View, Luann Fajardo; and, of Seaford, Alexis Hill, Ja'kai Jones, Alex Simmons and Stephanie Wilder.

Sussex Technical High School’s legal support services and criminal justice program prepares students for careers in legal services, law enforcement, emergency and fire management, correction services, security and protective services and crime scene investigation. In addition to paralegal and security officer certifications, students also have the opportunity to earn their emergency telecommunicator/911 dispatcher certification.