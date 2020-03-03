In a wooded area on Polybranch Road

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were located in a wooded area of Selbyville.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, March 2, troopers responded to Polybranch Road, just north of Roxana Road, after an individual discovered skeletal remains. Detectives confirmed the remains to be human.

The remains have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. An autopsy will be performed to determine the identification and cause and manner of death.

The case remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety at this time. If you have information regarding this case, contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Detective K. Archer at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.