The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged an unoccupied dwelling in Lincoln.

The fire, reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, occurred in a dwelling in the 9000 block of Greentop Road. The Ellendale Fire Company arrived on the scene and found flames coming from the front of the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

Damage is estimated at $15,000. There were no reported injuries.

The fire’s origin and cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal Sussex County Division at (302) 856 - 5600 or by emailing fire.marshal@delaware.gov.