Author Don Parks will speak about his new book “Islander’s War” at noon March 13 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

This work is set during and after World War I and portrays a traditional Chesapeake Bay waterman’s community as it experiences challenges.

Parks is the descendant of several generations of watermen who lived on Holland’s Island, now barren of inhabitants and shrinking. He has done extensive research on Dorchester Countians who served in the Great War and is the author of five regional nonfiction works.

Admission is $5; members free. Visitors will be encouraged to tour the museums and visit the research center.

For more, call 410-228-7953.