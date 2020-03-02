Delaware organizations looking to reduce energy consumption and related costs through energy-efficient lighting now have expanded grant opportunities through Delaware’s Energy Efficiency Investment Fund.

Administered by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy, the fund offers grants to offset the cost of energy efficiency improvements, and has broadened the kinds of light fixtures that will qualify for grants while adjusting incentives offered for large custom projects to reflect competitive regional market rates.

EEIF assists with energy assessments, lighting, heating/venting/air conditioning, complex retrofits, building improvements and thermal energy systems. Changes to the lighting incentives include 34 new categories of eligible fixtures, varying incentive rates based on wattage, and the addition of incentives for lighting control systems. All incentive levels also have been adjusted to reflect market conditions for LED lights.

Updates to comprehensive custom projects have been made to promote maximum energy efficiency efforts, including implementing a tiered system that encourages applicants to consider projects with multiple end-use benefits. The EEIF program is also creating its first incentives for reducing emissions, such as carbon dioxide.

“The EEIF program has been hugely successful supporting projects that saved over 55 million kilowatts in fiscal year 2019 alone,” said Dayna Cobb, director of the Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy. “These additions to EEIF add even greater value to a program that is already reducing energy usage and pollution.”

EEIF is funded through the Public Utility Tax, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and one-time funding from the Exelon-Pepco merger settlement through which Delmarva Power, a major Delaware energy provider, became an Exelon company in 2016. Grant amounts are capped at 30% of the project’s total cost. Any application approved after Feb. 1, 2020, will reflect the new lighting and custom incentive levels.

For application forms, a list of eligible lighting products and rebates and more, visit de.gov/eeif.