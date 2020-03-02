Sen. Chris Coons released a statement March 2 after the Supreme Court announced they will hear oral arguments in Texas v. United States, a President Donald Trump-backed lawsuit that asks the Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“Today’s announcement is yet another reminder that President Trump and his administration are actively working to strike down the Affordable Care Act and strip protections away from millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, including 160,000 Delawareans,” said Coons. “Make no mistake, if the court accepts the extreme arguments made in this lawsuit, critical progress made under the Affordable Care Act would be wiped out: pre-existing condition protections will be eliminated, plans will not have to allow young people to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26, and millions of families will lose their health care coverage. Delawareans who have health insurance plans through their employers will be impacted, too; the Affordable Care Act required all health insurance plans to cover preventive care and other services, so if the law is repealed, existing health insurance plans could be gutted overnight.”

“This is unacceptable,” continued Coons. “The American people deserve a president who is working to improve access to quality, affordable health care coverage, not take it away. The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but it’s made access to affordable health care a reality for tens of millions of Americans, and we should be working together to improve it.”