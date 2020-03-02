40-year-old James C. West, of Milford, arrested

The Milford Police Department arrested a man on burglary charges.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, police responded to the 1000 block of North Walnut Street for a report of a burglary. There was damage to the rear door of the building and the suspect was possibly still inside. One of Milford Police Department’s K9 units were on scene. After his handler gave several K9 announcements, 40-year-old James C. West, of Milford, exited the building and surrendered to police.

West was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief under $1,000. He was later released on $1,600 unsecured bail.