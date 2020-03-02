Bayhealth offers free blood pressure clinics each month as part of the PACE — Promoting Active Community Engagement — Program.

Clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. March 18 at Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln; 9 to 11 a.m. March 19 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Outpatient Center, second floor, 100 Wellness Way, Milford; and 9 to 11 a.m. March 23 at Modern Maturity Center, Longwood Room, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

PACE is a free program designed to help people live healthier lifestyles. It’s important to monitor blood pressure, since hypertension — high blood pressure — may be linked to heart and other chronic diseases.

No registration necessary; for more, visit bayhealth.org/pace.