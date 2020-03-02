42-year-old Daniel P. Sullivan, of Dover, arrested

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department arrested a Dover man after he allegedly strangled a woman in a hotel room.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, police were called to the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Conference Center by another guest at the hotel who could hear a female victim screaming for help from inside her room. Police were able to make entry to the room, where they found 42-year-old Daniel P. Sullivan and the female victim. According to police, Sullivan had strangled the victim during an argument. Both he and the victim sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Sullivan was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with strangulation and disorderly conduct and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $6,100 secured cash bail.