35-year-old Richard L. White, of Lincoln, and 51-year-old Lee Lewis Sr., of Millsboro, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two men after executing a search warrant in Lincoln.

Police received numerous citizen complaints related to illegal drug distribution occurring on Virginia Pine Road. According to police, a two-week investigation found that 35-year-old Richard L. White, of Lincoln, and 51-year-old Lee Lewis Sr., of Millsboro, were dealing drugs in the 8000 block of Virginia Pine Road.

A search warrant was executed on Friday, Feb. 28. Police found two handguns, two 12 gauge shotguns, a 12 gauge shotgun with obliterated serial number, various ammunition, over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds, 0.27 grams of crack cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Both White and Lewis were taken into custody without incident.

White was charged with possession of a deadly weapon with an obliterated serial number, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal nuisance. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Lewis was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,000 cash-only bond.

Four other adults were also present in the residence during the search warrant and were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.