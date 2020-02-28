The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Indian Mission Road, between Phillips Branch Road and Beaver Dam Road, near Millsboro, from 7 a.m. March 9 to 11 p.m. March 23, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

In addition, an additional pipe will be installed to accommodate future flooding in this area.

Motorists traveling north on Indian Mission Road will be detoured east on Phillips Branch Road to Hollymount Road. Motorists will make a left turn on Hollymount Road crossing Beaver Dam Road continuing westbound and return to Indian Mission Road.

Motorists traveling south on Indian Mission Road will make a left on Hollymount Road heading eastbound crossing Beaver Dam Road to Phillips Branch Road. Motorists will make a right on Phillips Branch Road heading south back to Indian Mission Road.