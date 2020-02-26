The YMCA of Delaware is launching its annual campaign to help ensure people throughout Delaware have access to the YMCA, its community programs and valuable resources.

The YMCA of Delaware supports a variety of community needs including early childhood education, healthy weight, diabetes prevention, food insecurity, water safety and closing the achievement gap.

This year, YMCA of Delaware hopes to raise $2.25 million dollars, which will be used to support signature programs and provide financial assistance for families, senior citizens and individuals to ease the cost of camps, childcare and membership.

“The Y serves more than 100,000 individuals every year,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, CEO, YMCA of Delaware. “Our YMCA strengthens communities and transforms the lives of our members and program participants. Most importantly, we are committed to serving all. Our Annual Campaign ensures that no one is turned away from the YMCA. Donors make sure families and individuals in need, or those dealing with difficult challenges, still have access to our programs and services. Our impact would not be possible without the generous support of our donors.”

In 2019, the YMCA of Delaware awarded nearly $6.3 million dollars in financial assistance to its members and program participants. Charitable gifts from YMCA donors supported financial assistance for more than 15,000 individuals and ensured that 13,000 youth had access to YMCA out of school enrichment programs including Youth In Government, Black Achievers, Teen Leader Clubs, Summer Camp, sports and more.

The Y also served more than 140,000 free and nutritious meals and snacks to children in before- and after-school care.

For more, visit ymcade.org, email mclements@ymcade.org or call 571-6962.