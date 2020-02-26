nthony R. Merlo-Tijerino, 23, of Lincoln, and Joshua A. Reibsome, 22, of Greenwood, charged

The Milford Police Department arrested two men after spotting marijuana in plain view.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, police contacted two men on Kingston Terrace in Hearthstone Manor. During the encounter, the officers noticed a smell of burnt marijuana and observed suspected marijuana in plain view. Further investigation led to approximately 184 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia being seized.

Anthony R. Merlo-Tijerino, 23, of Lincoln, and Joshua A. Reibsome, 22, of Greenwood, were both taken into custody.

Merlo-Tijerino was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana personal use quantity in public area and second-degree conspiracy. He was later released on $27,300 unsecured bail.

Reibsome was charged with second-degree conspiracy, marijuana personal use quantity in a public area and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $2,101 unsecured bail.