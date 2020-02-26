Rehoboth Beach commissioners approved by a 5-to-1 vote a construction bid to begin work on the Grove Park Canal Access Dock at their regular meeting Feb. 21.

The project estimate is $1.35 million with the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association having already raised approximately $1,074,204 through grants and donations.

“This has been a project that the city, as well as the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association, has been working on for 10 years,” said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns.

In January, the city received three competitive bids for the project. Thompson and Sons Contracting Inc., from Milford, submitted the lowest base-bid at $1,254,306. The city approved the base-bid and a contingency of $100,000 for a total project cost not to exceed $1,354,306. The city committed $280,000 to move the project forward, subject to a memorandum of understanding between Rehoboth Beach and the LRCIA. As the project develops, the LRCIA will continue in its fundraising efforts. Construction for the project is set to begin in early spring and is expected to be completed within a year.

The project includes access to the canal via a pier and dock that accommodates two 30’ pontoon boats and a kayak/canoe launch. The terminus design is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and ties into the existing Rehoboth Beach Museum site and complements its existing architecture. The terminus will create a western “gateway” to Rehoboth Beach and better connect it to Lewes, Dewey Beach and other towns along Southern Delaware’s intercoastal waterway.

For more, visit cityofrehoboth.com/government/current-city-projects.