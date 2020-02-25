The victim was found in a parking lot near Route 10, police said.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2:45 p.m.

The Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired in a parking lot between the McDonalds and the Best Western off of East Lebanon Road (Route 10) in south Dover.

Troopers were dispatched to the parking lot for a report of shots fired Feb. 25 around 2 p.m.

There is heavy police activity in the area and drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes of travel.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police will release further information as it becomes available.

