Applications are being accepted for the Jim Cresson Memorial Fund scholarship, administered by the Greater Lewes Foundation.

Each year, the fund provides a $1,000 scholarship to further a student’s interest in journalistic or creative writing. This award can be used for such educational expenses as tuition, room and board, textbooks or computer equipment, and is paid directly to the student.

Cresson was a journalist for the Cape Gazette who died in an accident in 2005. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved animals, and had a deep affinity with the Native Americans who reside in Delaware.

Cresson was also a Vietnam veteran and was known for many talents including music and whittling. He particularly enjoyed young people, which led his friends to establish the Jim Cresson Memorial Scholarship to keep his memory alive.

Interested Sussex County high school seniors should submit an essay of 750-1,000 words on one of the following topics: my outdoor/environmental experiences in Sussex County; what pet animals have meant to me; my most memorable Sussex County characters; what the U.S. military means to me; or Sussex County Native Americans.

The winning essay will be printed in the Cape Gazette.

Guidelines are available from guidance counselors in Sussex County high schools. Entries may be submitted to the Jim Cresson Scholarship, c/o The Greater Lewes Foundation, PO Box 802, Lewes, DE 19958.

The application deadline is March 28, and the winner will be notified by May 15.