State Rep. Shannon Morris and state Sens. Dave Wilson and Dave Lawson on Feb. 21 ceremonially marked the transfer of the Delaware National Guard’s vehicle storage facility to the City of Harrington.

The facility on East Liberty Street is located behind the former DNG Armory, previously transferred to Harrington for Parks & Rec use.

Also in attendance were Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Major Gen. Michael Berry, Harrington Parks & Recreation Director Bill Falasco, retired Rep. Bobby Outten, and Harrington police officers.

The legislators advocated for the transfer of the vehicle storage facility to Harrington. The transfer of the building, authorized in January as part of the legislature’s “mini” bond bill, will provide more space to the Parks & Recreation department. Through the enactment of House Bill 290, Parks & Rec will be able to offer more programs, thereby creating more opportunities for citizens in the Harrington area to enjoy meaningful events and recreational activities.