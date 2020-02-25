Middletown police gave the Middletown resident was recognized for giving CPR to a stranger.

Catherine Horne of Middletown was given the Citizen Life Saving Award by the Middletown Police Department Feb. 25.

The recognition is given to a person “for outstanding and exceptional lifesaving medical care.” She performed CPR on a stranger in full cardiac arrest Feb. 7, where she “demonstrated excellent courage and performance.”

Horne said the emergency was terrible but receiving the award is an honor.

Cpl. Robert Carrasco, Chief Robert Kracyla and Councilman James Royston presented the certificate.

Kracyla said it can be scary for people to do something this courageous but more people should be willing to perform selfless acts.

“Your actions in this incident demonstrated excellent courage and performance,” Kracyla read from the description on Horne’s award.