Three First State Dance Academy dancers received scholarships from the National Ballet Competition, held Jan. 31 to Fen. 2 at The Baby Grand in Wilmington.

Amelia Bickel, 14, received a scholarship to First State Ballet; Parker Reb, 13, received a scholarship to Richmond Ballet; and Blayke Cawby, 16, received a scholarship to International Ballet Academy.

More than 100 dancers competed with solos, ensembles and master dance classes.

For more, visit firststatedance.com.