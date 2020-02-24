Fernmoor Homes, a luxury home, condominium and apartment community based in Lewes, and Redner’s Markets, an employee-owned company operating 44 grocery stores and 21 quick shops throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, announced Feb. 21 the lease signing and finalized plans for the opening of a new Redner’s Fresh Market to be located within Fernmoor’s Vineyards Community.

Slated to open spring 2021, the market will offer area residents locally grown produce, farm fresh meat and dairy, handcrafted baked products and an assortment of “Grab n’ Go” chef-inspired prepared meals by Executive Chef Tim Twiford.

The Vineyards-based location is the third Redner’s Fresh Market store, a venture the company launched in 2017 as the next step in its evolution to offer customers a more upscale, enhanced shopping environment. The 54,000 square foot space will be located near Nassau Commons Boulevard.

The store will house a selection of more than 45,000 items within the frozen, dairy, health and beauty aids/non-foods and grocery departments. Twiford, an accomplished professional with more than 35 years of experience, will oversee its exclusive prepared foods department. “Grab ‘n Go” items include a signature smoked meat/carved sandwich of the day, fresh sushi and signature sausage flavors. Guests can choose from cut-to-order meat and seafood available with exclusive marinades, panko breading and dry rubs.

“We are thrilled to welcome the new Redner’s Fresh Market to the Vineyards community as the latest addition to our growing roster of outstanding retailers,” said Jeffrey Fernbach, founder and president of Fernmoor Homes. “Redner’s will offer local residents the top-notch shopping experience they deserve, right in their own neighborhood.”

Other unique elements include an enlarged bakery with handcrafted bagels, cannolis, tiramisu, eclairs and soft pretzels. The market will also include a breakfast bar with fresh coffee, cappuccino and breakfast sandwiches.

Self-checkout registers are available and guests will be able to redeem “Redner’s Rewards” to purchase fuel for their cars at the Redner’s fuel kiosk located within the shopping center.

“The entire Redner’s family is excited and eager to become a productive member of the Lewes-area community,” said Ryan Redner, president and CEO of Redner’s Markets. “We look forward to getting to know everyone and fulfilling our commitment to providing excellent food and stellar service to our valued customers.”