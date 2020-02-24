Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach, will host four special events during March and April.

— Jackpot Bingo: 1:30 p.m. March 4 and 14 at Cape Henlopen Senior Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., games start at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, does not include food. Guests 18 and older only.

— Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition Program: 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 3 at Cape Henlopen Senior Center. A 12-week Yes2Health Program that believes making commitments is the first step towards changing health for the better. Led by Meridith L. Rothstein, survivorship specialist. Tp register, call 227-2055.

— Rehoboth Concert Band Fundraiser: 3 p.m. April 19, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $20.

For more, call 227-2055.