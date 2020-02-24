The Lodge at Truitt Homestead and Beebe Healthcare are working together to bring services directly and conveniently to the residents at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead, located in coastal Rehoboth Beach near the intersection of Route 1 and Shuttle Road.

The Lodge at Truitt Homestead is an independent living community featuring 85 senior-living apartments. Surrounding The Lodge are 90 single-family homes that make up Truitt Homestead, a 55-plus community being built by Schell Brothers.

Together, Truitt Homestead and The Lodge residents will enjoy access to Beebe Healthcare and its network of resources. Beebe will be the provider of choice for residents, with a focus on health and wellness. Beebe will provide primary care services as well as on-site access to dedicated health and wellness concierge; primary care physician services with Beebe Medical Group; Beebe Home Care Services; outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapies; nurse liaison services for assistance navigating Beebe’s health network; and integrative Health including health, prevention and wellness programs.

Maggie Kniele, manager of rehab services with Beebe Home Care Services, said she is excited to be part of this new venture, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, this patient-centered medical home model is a way to improve healthcare by transforming how primary care is organized and delivered. This medical home model represents how Beebe Healthcare is innovating the delivering of primary healthcare, comprised of five key functions: comprehensive care, patient-centered care, coordinated care, accessible services and a focus on quality and safety.

A health and wellness workshop has already been planned for early 2020. It is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required as space is limited. Workshops will be held at The Lodge Discovery Center, 17726 Garden Path, Rehoboth Beach.

Upcoming Classes include “I Forgot Where I Put My Keys,” healthy brain, at 1 p.m. Feb. 27; and “Sitting is the New Smoking,” healthy body, at 1 p.m. March 12.

For more or to RSVP, visit truittlodge.com/events or call 232-6372.