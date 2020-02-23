20-year-old Sean P. McElwee, of Georgetown, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The investigation began around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, when a trooper observed a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on Pinetown Road, at the intersection of Sweetbriar Road, in Lewes. According to police, the operator failed to come to a complete stop and utilize their turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 20-year-old Sean P. McElwee. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle located 122.85 grams of marijuana, 43 edible THC candies, two Vyvanse 60-milligram pills, drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverages.

McElwee was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession/consumption of alcohol and traffic violations. He was later released on his own recognizance.