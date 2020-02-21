Co-directors Doug Yetter and Donna deKuyper announced open auditions for Possum Point Players’ spring fundraiser, “All the Fixin’s,” are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at Possum Hall Theatre, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Set for May 2, the fundraiser will feature barbeque dinner and a show filled with Broadway, country and blues songs.

Singers should prepare 32 bars of a contemporary country or classic blues song. An accompanist is provided for those who bring sheet music in their key. Those auditioning can also use a CD or digital accompaniment.

Those unable to attend these auditions should email donnadek@comcast.net.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.