The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lewes.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, as a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling in the left northbound lane on Coastal Highway (Route 1), just south of Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9). According to police, a pedestrian was crossing the highway in an easterly direction and stepped from the median into the path of the Tahoe. The pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and not using a light, was struck by the Tahoe.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Tahoe, a 50-year-old Camden man, remained at the scene. He was properly restrained and did not sustain injury.

Coastal Highway northbound, in the area of Lewes-Georgetown Highway, was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.