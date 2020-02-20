The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare was named the best nursing school in the state of Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org.

The nursing advocacy organization ranked nursing schools based on methodology that analyzes each school’s pass rate for students on the NCLEX-RN exam. Out of the seven nursing programs in the state, Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing had the highest score, with 96.38.

Beebe Healthcare's Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing offers one of the country's leading accredited RN diploma programs. This program emphasizes nursing foundations, clinical experience, and preparation for the NCLEX-RN examination. Dedicated faculty and staff serve students as mentors and role models.

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.

For more on the nursing school rankings and methodology, visit registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology. For more on the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, visit beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing. For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.