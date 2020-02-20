The Kent County Republican Women's Club installed new officers at their January meeting, with state Sen. Dave Lawson presiding over the installation.

The mission of the KCRWC is to support and elect Republican candidates for office. The club provides educational opportunities for their members so they understand how the government works.

Installed 2020 officers included President Joan Bestpitch; Vice President Gerlinde Lancellotti; Secretary Ellie Schauer; Treasurer Eileen Kale; Assistant Treasurer Janet Foltz; and Corresponding Secretary Cathy Murray.

The next meeting of the KCRWC will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Wild Quail Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Camden Wyoming. The cost is $20.

For more, call 653-7351 or 670-4735 or visit bit.ly/2V3BYrY.