The Greater Pennsylvania region for Keller Williams Realty, consisting of more than 9,000 associates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, released the firm’s Top 100 Community of Associates.

These associates rank among the 9,000 associates by volume in the entire region.

Keller Williams Realty Delaware Beaches had five associates/teams represented among this group. The teams are Seaside Seven of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office, Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn and Bill Hand; Megan Aitken Team of Middletown, Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles and Melissa Scott; Bright Home Group of Laurel, William Brown, Erik Brubaker, Jay Doaty, Rich Hutchins, Lisa Whited, Kenneth Jester, Meme Ellis, Wayne Smith, Stephen Brown, Michelle Rowe, Levi Gilmore, Jaclyn Tawes, Rachel Taulton and Kristyann Rash; The Revolution Group of Milford, Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Marcus Munday, Sonia Reyes, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown and Taylor Cave; and Jared Bowers of the Bethany Beach office.

“We are very proud that agents from our market center reached this esteemed status within Keller Williams,” said Brigit Taylor, team leader, “Our agents are local market experts. They have elite skills, and they are committed to delivering exceptional customer service.”

