The bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus launched a new website designed to keep Americans informed of their work to advance bipartisan solutions to address the changing climate.

The website features recent news, meetings and events, as well as information about the caucus, its members and their goals moving forward.

Visit the site at coons.senate.gov/climate-solutions-caucus.

The Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, co-chaired by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, promotes bipartisan discussion about climate policy and advocates for Congress to play a central role in addressing the challenge. Since launching in late 2019, the caucus has held regular meetings with members and staff, including with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and with CEOs who are members of the CEO Climate Dialogue. In the coming weeks, the caucus will hold meetings with representatives from the Global CCS Institute, member companies of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and leaders from a variety of faith traditions to discuss their concerns and priorities for federal climate policy and opportunities for collaboration.