Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing encourages those interested in entering the nursing field to attend the school’s semi-annual open house from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at the school, located behind the Beebe Healthcare Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, 424 Savannah Road.

Admissions Chairperson Alison Watson will conduct information sessions every 30 minutes, with the last session starting at 11:30 a.m., to discuss educational opportunities at the school for those interested in the two-year, four semester curriculum which begins each August. Representatives from the University of Delaware will also be available.

The program is known for offering a comprehensive nursing education which includes nursing concepts across the lifespan and advanced technologies, including high-fidelity simulation. The curriculum provides hands-on clinical experience, which is always accessible within Beebe Healthcare, as well as numerous opportunities throughout Delaware.

Upon completion, graduates are well prepared for RN licensure and entry-level nursing practice. The class of 2019 had a 100% NCLEX pass rate for first-time test takers, making the nursing program No. 1 in the state of Delaware for licensure success. It was also recently ranked No. 1 in the state by RegisteredNursing.org.

Articulation agreements with the UDel, Wilmington University and Wesley College facilitate the student’s opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s or master’s degree. A Bachelor of Science in nursing can be obtained in as little as one additional year with UDel.

Prerequisite college courses are required prior to enrollment in the program. The school’s partnership with the UDel Associate in Arts Program allows qualified students to take their prerequisite courses through the UDel AAP program. This pathway will enable the student to simultaneously earn their diploma in nursing as well as their Associate in Arts degree and ultimately their baccalaureate degree. Candidates may be eligible for SEED — Student Excellence Equals Degree — funding in their first year.

For more, call 645-3251.