A Department of Defense report on the appropriate size and scope of military hospitals and clinics identified the 436th Medical Group at Dover Air Force Base for future change.

The fiscal 2017 National Defense Authorization Act directed the DoD to submit a report to Congress on restructuring medical facilities to increase their focus on military and medical force readiness. The DoD completed the analysis and released the report Feb. 19, which focused on the role of each hospital and clinic to military readiness and the department’s solemn obligation to provide outstanding health care for its 9.5 million beneficiaries.

The report identifies the 436th MDG to transition from an outpatient clinic to an active duty and occupational health clinic. This means the clinic will only provide health services to uniformed service members and on-base civilian employees, when related to their employment. Other patients, including families of service members and military retirees, will get their care from the TRICARE civilian health care network.

The Air Force and the Defense Health Agency will work together to make these changes in a deliberate, phased fashion. This gradual process ensures that every patient has uninterrupted access to outstanding health care, though the location of that care may change.

“We know this will be a big change for members of the military community in Dover,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The changes will take place over time and be phased. In the months ahead, we will work closely with the Defense Health Agency and our local civilian network healthcare providers to help any patients affected by this change.”

More information will be released when guidance and direction from DHA is received.

