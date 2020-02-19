VegRehoboth’s second annual VegWinterFest is set for 1 to 6 p.m. March 1 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

This free afternoon mini-VegFest will feature food, speakers, exhibitors and conversation among those who are already plant-based and those exploring lifestyle/diet alternatives. VegWinterFest is free.

The afternoon’s activities include a cooking class and talk by Hari Cameron, local chef of grandpa (MAC) and a(MUSE.) Cameron has long been a friend to the plant-based community, offering vegetarian and vegan menu selections at each of his restaurants and cooking and serving for VegRehoboth’s ThanksLiving celebrations. At VegWinterFest, Cameron will demonstrate the ease of preparing plant-based whole foods and reveal the best places to find local, fresh produce. Lunch, which must be preordered, will be prepared and served by Cameron as well. Lunch is $13.

The connections between mind, body and spirit are emerging as a health issue; VegWinterFest will support the conversation by offering a talk on listening to the body, “The Mind, Body, Spirit Connection.” Presenters Darlene Latta and Katelin Haley bring perspective to the connections between the health of mind, body and spirit. Latta has been a practicing psychotherapist for more than 25 years, and Haley is a family medicine specialist who has been in practice for almost a decade. Their humorous insights on the mind, body spirit connection will inform and entertain.

Many plant-based novices have two questions about this diet and lifestyle: “how much will it cost, and what to make?” In her discussion and cooking demo, VegRehoboth founder Patricia Haddock will show the ease and cost effectiveness of a plant-based diet using the popular cookbook “Plant-Based on a Budget” by Toni Okamoto. Okamoto, vegan since her early 20s, is a well-known cookbook author, blogger and speaker. She shows how effortless, inexpensive and delicious plant-based eating can be. Those interested can buy the cookbook ahead of time at vegrehoboth.org.

VegWinterFest 2020 is a program of VegRehoboth, which organizes the early summer Rehoboth Beach VegFest, set for May 15-17, a festival celebrating the benefits of plant-based eating, ThanksLiving and other activities throughout the year.

VegWinterFest is sponsored by the Delaware Division of Public Health Tobacco Prevention Community Contrast. Funding for the contract is provided by the Delaware Health Fund and managed by the American Lung Association in Delaware. Sponsored by CAMP Rehoboth.

For lunch tickets and copies of “Plant-Based on a Budget,” visit vegrehoboth.org/vegwinterfest-2020. Limited space for exhibitors available.

For more, visit vegrehoboth.org.