47-year-old Bruce M. Trolley arrested

A Lewes man was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting arrest in Rehoboth Beach.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, a Rehoboth Beach Police Department officer on patrol observed a sedan driving west on Rehoboth Avenue. A computer check found the vehicle's registration to be expired.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 47-year-old Bruce M. Trolley, who showed signs of possible intoxication. He was administered field tests and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Once in handcuffs, he refused to get into the police car. According to police, they were forced to physically place him in the car because he repeatedly refused to cooperate. No one was injured.

Trolley was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,101 secured bail.