Members of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Eastern Region, will convene for their annual Executive Board and Committee Planning Meeting from Feb. 21-23 at the Hilton Wilmington Christiana Hotel, 100 Continental Drive, Newark.

More than 147 women educators will meet to plan the agenda, professional and educational workshops for the upcoming 80th Eastern Regional Conference which will be held April 23-26 at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, 700 N. King St., Wilmington.

The Christiana Hilton has hosted this organization for its February meeting for more than 12 years. Eastern Regional Director Patsy Squire will preside over the meeting to formalize plans for the regional conference and the 72nd Youth Leadership Conference in King of Prussia, March 20-22.

For more, visit nspdkeasternregion.org.