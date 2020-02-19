The Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. John Haslet Chapter in Dover honored veterans at Dover Place senior living community with a Valentine’s Day pizza party.

The chapter visits veterans at Dover Place as a way to express its gratitude to the brave men and women who served the country and protected U.S. freedoms.

DAR members can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, via commemorative events, service to veterans, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, and community service.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.