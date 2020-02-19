Beebe Healthcare and Vantage Point Retirement Living announced the third and fourth workshops in their series on Healthy Living.

Both workshops will be held at the Discovery office of The Lodge, 17726 Garden Path, Rehoboth Beach.

The Healthy Brain workshop, set for 1 p.m. Feb. 27, will consist of guest speaker, Beebe Healthcare speech-language pathologist Robert Irwin speaking to attendees about how to maintain a healthy brain. Dementia is on the rise and is expected to increase in the next 30 years; this workshop offers simple things to do to keep the mind, body and spirit sharp.

The Healthy Body workshop, set for 1 p.m. March 12, will feature “Sitting is the New Smoking!” with guest speaker Debbie Sheing, Master of Physical Therapy, of Beebe Healthcare, and Suzette Chambers,of Vantage Point, discussing how and why to move the body as we age. Guests will learn what factors into their ability to remain healthy and independent, and leave with all the tools they need to live the life they want.

These wellness classes held through a partnership between Beebe and The Lodge at Truitt Homestead to bring services directly and conveniently to residents.

These workshops are free and open to the public and will be held

For registration and more, visit truittlodge.com/events or call 260-4836.