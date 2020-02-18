27-year-old Jamar A. Jones arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he was found in possession of drugs.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, when troopers were conducting proactive patrols in the Long Neck area of Millsboro. While patrolling the parking lot of the Sea Esta Motel, at 100 Seafarer’s Village Road, troopers contacted 27-year-old Jamar A. Jones at the rear of the building. An odor of marijuana was detected.

A subsequent search of Jones’ person led to the discovery of 81 bags of heroin (approximately .567 grams), 2.31 grams of crack cocaine, 5.41 grams of synthetic marijuana, five Suboxone eight-milligram pills, over $700 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 cash-only bond.