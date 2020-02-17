Nominations open until Feb 28

Join the Delaware Nature Society – recently rebranded as DelNature – in recognizing an Outstanding Environmental Educator in 2020.

Presented every year since 1982, the Outstanding Environmental Educator of the Year Award celebrates “exceptional teachers and administrators who prepare their students to become environmentally aware citizens through creative lessons, impactful projects, and outdoor experiences,” according to a press release from DelNature.

Nominations are open to all grade kindergarten through 12th teachers and administrators working in Delaware and will be accepted until Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

DelNature Executive Director Anne Harper said the organization is proud to recognize public and private school teachers or administrators who go above and beyond so their students develop a sense of stewardship for the environment by presenting the Outstanding Environmental Educator of the Year Award.

“Exceptional teachers start today’s students on the path to become tomorrow’s environmental leaders,” she said.

Outstanding Environmental Educator Award Recipients receive:

$300 towards a classroom/school field trip experience, personal enrichment program or trip, or other DelNature products or services. A one-year Delaware Nature Society Household membership. Statewide recognition through press releases and posts on DelNature’s website.

This year marks the 39th presentation of this special award, according to DelNature.

ABOUT DELNATURE:

DelNature’s mission is to “connect people with the natural world and improve our environment through education, advocacy, and conservation.”

Founded in 1964, DelNature is a state affiliate for the National Wildlife Federation, and provides the tools for communities to take action and promote the health of the environment through land preservation, wildlife protection, watershed stewardship, and more.

The organization manages over 2,000 acres of land and operate four educational sites: Ashland Nature Center, Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, DuPont Environmental Education Center, and Coverdale Farm Preserve.