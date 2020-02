The Source Water Assessment Plan Subcommittee of the Source Water Assessment and Protection Program will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 in the Training Room of Tidewater Utilities, 1100 S. Little Creek Road, Dover.

The SWAP Subcommittee’s meeting agenda can be found at bit.ly/2tVo2oO.

For more about the Source Water Assessment and Protection Program, visit delawaresourcewater.org or call 739-9945.