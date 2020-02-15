The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right lane of U.S. 13 southbound, between Midstate Road and Paradise Alley Road, Felton, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17, for the replacement of an ice sensor.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts in this area.

DelDOT's Transportation Management Center utilizes a number of devices to track storms, including weather radar, pavement sensors and forecasting services. The weather sensors will provide data on air and subsurface temperatures, wind speed and direction, precipitation type and intensity, visibility, relative humidity and barometric pressure. These components enable DelDOT to quickly mobilize employees and equipment and get a head start on approaching storms.