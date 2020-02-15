Delaware Technical Community College announced Feb. 14 the appointment of Cheryl Corn as senior director of major and planned gifts in the college’s Development Division.

In this role, Corn will provide collegewide leadership for prospecting and securing individual, corporate, and foundation donors through outright gifts, naming opportunities, endowments, planned gifts, corporate grants and major gift/capital campaigns.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone as talented and experienced as Cheryl joining our team,” said Del Tech President Mark Brainard. “I have no doubt that she will play a major role in telling the Delaware Tech story, communicating our impact on the state economy, and connecting with donors for the benefit of our students.”

Corn comes to the college from the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, where she has served since 2008 and was chief operating officer since 2017. Prior to that, she was individual giving officer for Easterseals of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, executive director of the Republican State Committee of Delaware and senior communications manager for AstraZeneca.

Corn has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

