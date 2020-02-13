25-year-old Dustin J. Mussog, of Selbyville, 30-year- old Robert L. Barger Jr., of Delmar, and 21-year-old Dylan M. Lecates, of Delmar, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested three men in connection with a recent burglary spree in Western Sussex County.

Beginning on Jan. 1 and continuing through Feb. 6, troopers investigated burglaries and related thefts at Rt. 30 Auto & Truck and Clayton Homes in Laurel, Driveline Auto Sales and Sussex Scrap & Metal in Delmar and Kroegers Salvage in Seaford. In addition to these commercial burglaries, troopers investigated a residential burglary in Delmar that was determined to be related.

In each incident, the suspects would make forcible entry into the businesses and then make off with auto parts, metal, motor vehicles, heavy machinery and other miscellaneous property. During the lone residential burglary, two firearms were among the property that was stolen.

Through various investigative leads and measures detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Dustin J. Mussog, of Selbyville, 30-year- old Robert L. Barger Jr., of Delmar, and 21-year-old Dylan M. Lecates, of Delmar, as persons of interest in these incidents. A Feb. 8 search of the suspects' residence, in the 11000 block of Chalfant Drive in Laurel, found a large amount of stolen property that was confirmed to be associated with the burglaries.

Both Mussog and Barger were located on the property at the time the search warrant was executed and taken in to custody without incident. Lecates surrendered to detectives on Feb. 12, 2020.

Mussog was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft greater than $1,500, theft less than $1,500, attempted theft less than $1,500, five counts of second-degree conspiracy and four counts of criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $38,500 secured bail.

Barger was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft greater than $1,500, theft less than $1,500, attempted theft less than $1,500, five counts of second-degree conspiracy, four counts of criminal mischief and selling stolen property greater than $1,500. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,500 secured bail.

Lecates was charged with second-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, two counts of possession of burglar tools, two counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of theft greater than $1,500, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft less than $1,500, attempted theft less than $1,500, six counts of criminal mischief and eight counts of second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $80,000 secured bail.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Detective L. Coleman of the Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.