Delaware State Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in the Angola area of Lewes.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, as a 2017 Kia Forte was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), east of Jolyns Way. For unknown reasons, the Kia crossed over the center line and exited the edge of the roadway. It entered a wooded area and struck a standing tree.

The operator and sole occupant, a 66-year-old Millsboro man, was not properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries. His name is being withheld at this time.

John J. Williams Highway, in the area of Jolyns Way, was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.