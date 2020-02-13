Revelation Craft Brewing Co. presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $3,183.50 from a portion of the proceeds of its inaugural Hudson Fields Beer Garden in Milton.

Revelation’s beer garden wrapped up a successful first season in September. The Rehoboth brewery spent June through September at Hudson Fields in Milton, where they offered at least eight brews on tap accompanied by indoor and outdoor seating, a mix of food trucks, live music and yard games for the family.

“We knew we wanted to partner with a local nonprofit to give back to our Sussex County neighbors,” said Patrick Staggs, Revelation cofounder. “With all of our recent expansions in Sussex County and Beebe’s continued expansion throughout the county, it was the perfect fit. We are proud to give back to our local not-for-profit hospital and look forward to continuing to do great things together.”

Revelation will return to Hudson Fields for their second summer of Hudson Fields Beer Garden in Milton, once again benefiting Beebe Medical Foundation. The brewery is also planning a Revelation Georgetown location to open later this year. For more, visit revbeer.com.

“We are very grateful for the Revelation team and we look forward to watching them as they grow in their new endeavors as they expand here in Sussex County,” said Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation. “It’s always a great blend when you have local businesses supporting their local hospital and healthcare system.”

Pictured are Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation, and Patrick Staggs, cofounder, Revelation Craft Brewing Co., pose for a photo at the West Rehoboth brewery. [PHOTO PROVIDED]