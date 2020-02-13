34-year-old Matthew Long, of Lewes, arrested

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has arrested a man for burglarizing the same church twice.

Back in November, police arrested 34-year-old Matthew Long, of Lewes, after an incident in which he allegedly stole food and about $100 in donations from St. Edmond's Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach. He also caused damaged to the church during that incident. Long, a former employee of the church, was later released on unsecured bond.

He was arrested again in December after state police charged him with stealing about $7,000 worth of jewelry from a Lewes woman's home. He was again released on unsecured bond.

Then, on Feb. 3, Police were called to St. Edmond's Catholic Church, at 409 King Charles Avenue, for a report of another burglary. The church had been forcibly entered, causing damage to two doors, and a safe containing over $1,500 had been taken. Surveillance footage identified the suspect as Long.

The police investigation also determined that Long had backed a Ford F-150 pickup truck onto the church's yard, striking a marble bench. Both the yard and the bench were damaged.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Long was stopped and arrested while operating the same Ford F-150 pickup truck, which had damage that connected it to the crime scene.

Long was charged with third-degree burglary, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of burglar tools, theft greater than $1,500, criminal mischief, breach of release and various traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $9,125 secured bail.