24-year-old Eduardo A. Griffith III, of Georgetown, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man on after he led them on pursuit.

The incident occurred on around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force on patrol in the Coverdale area of Seaford spotted a red 2010 Dodge Ram traveling on Millpark Drive. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Eduardo A. Griffith III, was known to have several warrants out for his arrest.

Griffith turned into a driveway off Hastings Farm Road and spotted the police approaching his vehicle. He allegedly accelerated and intentionally rammed police vehicles to evade arrest. He was able to maneuver around the vehicles, damaging a yard and mailbox, and get back on Hastings Farm Road. Eventually, after he turned westbound onto Old Furnace Road, sight of him was lost.

Griffith's vehicle was found heavily damaged at the intersection of Old Furnace and Middleford Roads, having struck a 2008 Ford Focus. After the crash, he fled on foot.

Griffith was taken into custody in a wooded area a short distance away without further incident. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Focus, a 34-year-old Seaford woman, was also transported to Nanticoke, where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

A search of Griffith's car found about 97 grams of marijuana, 1.73 grams of cocaine, three bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Upon his release from the hospital, Griffith was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a police officer signal, three counts of second-degree reckless endangering, five counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury and various traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,003 secured bond.