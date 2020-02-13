Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, along with family, friends and colleagues, gathered Jan. 21 to pay tribute to Joseph P. Olekszyk by inducting him into the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Physician Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes and honors physicians who have served their communities with dedication and distinction and who have made significant contributions to the provision and improvement of healthcare in western Sussex County. Olekszyk has provided otolaryngology — ear, nose and throat — services for more than 30 years to the western Sussex County community through his private practice and at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

The proceeds of this event totaled more than $5,000. These proceeds were donated in Olekszyk’s name to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania for research in hepatology and organ transplantation.

“The care Dr. Olekszyk has provided to his patients has been extraordinary,” said Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. “We are humbled that Dr. Olekszyk chose our community all those years ago. We are forever grateful for his dedication to his patients and to our hospital. We can never say thank you enough to Dr. Olekszyk and his wife Pat for all they have done for our hospital and for Seaford.”