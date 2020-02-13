Gilliean Walsh, of Milford, received Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.’s Employee of the Fourth Quarter Award.

Walsh’s perseverance has resulted in significant personal growth, said her nominator, and her confidence and leadership skills have grown and her drive inspires others. Walsh has a job in the community and she met a personal goal to become CPR- and first aid-certified. Her supervisors say they consider Walsh a role model as they watch her continually encourage others to set goals.

As Employee of the Quarter, Walsh’s name was added to a permanent plaque at KSI and she received a $50 Visa Gift Card from Dover Federal Credit Union. She also received a gift certificate donated by G&R Campground, in Houston, entitling her to spend a weekend in one of their cottages, a “tickets for two” membership from Second Street Players, and a one-year aquatics membership from the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.