The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, as a 2004 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), just west of Rosedale Road. A 2011 Hyundai Tucson was traveling behind the Sonata. A pedestrian attempted to cross the road directly in the path of the Sonata and was struck. The operator of the Tucson was also unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

Both drivers, a 59-year-old Millsboro woman and a 40-year-old Seaford woman, remained at the scene. Neither were injured.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Millsboro woman, was not equipped with a light or wearing reflective clothing. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

John J. Williams Highway, in the area of Rosedale Road, was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.